Germany's Merz sees Turkey as close partner to EU

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees Turkey as a close partner to the European Union and wants to develop bilateral economic relations, including in the transport sector, he said on his first visit to the country.

"I personally, and the German government, see Turkey as a close partner of the European Union. We want to continue smoothing the way to Europe," said Merz at a news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

He said the two had spoken about migration and wanted to make further progress on the repatriation of failed asylum seekers.

