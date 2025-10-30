The AIADMK Unity Battle: Leaders Rally Against Betrayal for 2026

Veteran AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan is advocating for party unity as he joins forces with expelled leaders O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran. Together, they aim to challenge current AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and defeat the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The alliance, which includes prominent figures like V K Sasikala, seeks to revive the era of iconic leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Dhinakaran, Panneerselvam, and Sengottaiyan have accused Palaniswami of betrayal and are committed to uniting all AIADMK members to reclaim political power.

In response, Palaniswami dismissed the coalition as insignificant, accusing them of undermining party interests and working with the DMK. He asserted confidence in AIADMK's future strength and readiness for the next election. The internal dispute highlights the ongoing power struggle within the AIADMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)