Ultra-Orthodox Protesters Challenge Israel's Military Conscription

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews amassed in Jerusalem on Thursday, marking a significant protest against military conscription—a contentious issue that threatens to destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

The ongoing debate over mandatory military service exemptions has long created divisions within Israeli society. Participants, mainly men in traditional black attire, blocked roads at Jerusalem's main entrance, causing major traffic disruptions. Local media estimates suggested around 200,000 people attended the rally.

The controversy revolves around the exemption of ultra-Orthodox seminary students from military service, seen by many Israelis as shifting the defense burden unfairly onto others. Previous military conflicts with Gaza and other regions have exacerbated this tension, compounding issues within Netanyahu's struggling coalition.

