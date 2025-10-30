Left Menu

Ultra-Orthodox Protesters Challenge Israel's Military Conscription

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protested in Jerusalem against military conscription, highlighting tensions within Israeli society. The demonstration, driven by a controversial conscription bill, threatens Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition stability. The debate centers around the exemption of ultra-Orthodox individuals from mandatory service and the implications for religious life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews amassed in Jerusalem on Thursday, marking a significant protest against military conscription—a contentious issue that threatens to destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

The ongoing debate over mandatory military service exemptions has long created divisions within Israeli society. Participants, mainly men in traditional black attire, blocked roads at Jerusalem's main entrance, causing major traffic disruptions. Local media estimates suggested around 200,000 people attended the rally.

The controversy revolves around the exemption of ultra-Orthodox seminary students from military service, seen by many Israelis as shifting the defense burden unfairly onto others. Previous military conflicts with Gaza and other regions have exacerbated this tension, compounding issues within Netanyahu's struggling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

