Mahagathbandhan Shakes BJP Stronghold in Bihar with Rahul Gandhi at the Helm

Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan leaders assertively challenge BJP's dominance in Bihar with a strong focus on opposing electoral malpractice and revitalizing employment and healthcare opportunities. The Bihar assembly elections, set for November, are crucial as Congress leaders rally against PM Modi’s policies and advocate for local empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:32 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a vigorous polemic against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asserted the effective opposition under Rahul Gandhi's stewardship, spotlighting the Mahagathbandhan's tenacity in disrupting electoral manipulations and challenging BJP's dominance in Bihar.

Highlighting the alliance's bold strategy, Chowdhury emphasized, "They proclaimed to obstruct significant developments in Bengal, yet under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, we staunchly contested any vote tampering—Congress will not stand by idly when democratic rights are affronted." He expressed optimism regarding the upcoming Bihar elections, foreseeing a significant impact by Mahagathbandhan alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, creating ripples of concern within BJP ranks.

Echoing this confidence, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda remarked on the tangible shift in the electoral mood in Bihar, stating that the electorate is inclining towards the Mahagathbandhan. He noted, "Despite the multitude of BJP's influential campaigners, it's ultimately the people's vote that dictates governance." Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring employment and healthcare discrepancies in Bihar at a rally in Sheikhpura. Gandhi promised a visionary shift, advocating for youth employment within Bihar and a resurgence of its historical educational prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

