Humanitarian Diplomacy in Conflict: Hostage Remains Returned Amid Ceasefire

In a delicate episode of humanitarian negotiations, Palestinian militants transferred two coffins with the remains of dead hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza, as stated by Israel's military on Thursday.

Since the inception of the ceasefire on October 10, the militants have returned the remains of 17 hostages, although 13 others remain unaccounted for.

The ongoing truce seeks to mitigate one of the most lethal conflicts in the history of Israel and the Hamas militant group, offering a glimmer of hope amid longstanding hostilities.