Humanitarian Diplomacy in Conflict: Hostage Remains Returned Amid Ceasefire
In a humanitarian act amid conflict, Palestinian militants returned the remains of two dead hostages to the Red Cross, totaling 17 returned since the ceasefire began October 10. The truce aims to deescalate the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas, with 13 more remains reportedly still unrecovered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a delicate episode of humanitarian negotiations, Palestinian militants transferred two coffins with the remains of dead hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza, as stated by Israel's military on Thursday.
Since the inception of the ceasefire on October 10, the militants have returned the remains of 17 hostages, although 13 others remain unaccounted for.
The ongoing truce seeks to mitigate one of the most lethal conflicts in the history of Israel and the Hamas militant group, offering a glimmer of hope amid longstanding hostilities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Palestinian
- hostages
- Red Cross
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- diplomacy
- conflict
- resolution
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Progress: Hostages' Remains Returned Amidst Gaza Strikes
UAE Humanitarian Ship Arrives with Vital Supplies for Gaza
Erdogan Criticizes Germany on Israel-Gaza Stance
Tensions Rise Between Israel and Hamas Amid Ceasefire Challenges
Tensions Rise as Hamas and Israel Clash Over Hostage Remains Amid Gaza Ceasefire