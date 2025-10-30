Left Menu

Humanitarian Diplomacy in Conflict: Hostage Remains Returned Amid Ceasefire

In a humanitarian act amid conflict, Palestinian militants returned the remains of two dead hostages to the Red Cross, totaling 17 returned since the ceasefire began October 10. The truce aims to deescalate the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas, with 13 more remains reportedly still unrecovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:12 IST
Humanitarian Diplomacy in Conflict: Hostage Remains Returned Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a delicate episode of humanitarian negotiations, Palestinian militants transferred two coffins with the remains of dead hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza, as stated by Israel's military on Thursday.

Since the inception of the ceasefire on October 10, the militants have returned the remains of 17 hostages, although 13 others remain unaccounted for.

The ongoing truce seeks to mitigate one of the most lethal conflicts in the history of Israel and the Hamas militant group, offering a glimmer of hope amid longstanding hostilities.

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025