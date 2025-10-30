Left Menu

TMC Accuses Election Commission of Rigging: A Political Storm in Bengal

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has accused the Election Commission of voter list tampering in West Bengal. Allegations include discrepancies and missing voters, sparking demands for an investigation. CM Mamata Banerjee criticized BJP-induced fear politics linked to electoral revisions and called for unity against the NRC implementation in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:29 IST
TMC Accuses Election Commission of Rigging: A Political Storm in Bengal
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of tampering with voter lists even before the Special Intensive Revision process began in West Bengal. Ghosh highlighted discrepancies in the voter lists, with nearly 900 names missing in Ashoknagar, accusing the Commission of 'silent invisible rigging.'

Ghosh further criticized the Union Home Minister, linking the issue to central government jurisdiction and alleged voter list manipulation under the Commission's oversight. The leadership under Mamata Banerjee vows to investigate these discrepancies, as Ghosh cited numerous complaints from North Bengal, Cooch Behar, and North 24 Parganas.

The controversy intensified as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed outrage over BJP's alleged role in fostering fear and division through policies like NRC, blaming such political strategies for recent tragic suicides. Urging citizens to resist provocation and maintain faith, she firmly stated that Bengal would resist NRC implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025