TMC Accuses Election Commission of Rigging: A Political Storm in Bengal

In a dramatic turn of events, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of tampering with voter lists even before the Special Intensive Revision process began in West Bengal. Ghosh highlighted discrepancies in the voter lists, with nearly 900 names missing in Ashoknagar, accusing the Commission of 'silent invisible rigging.'

Ghosh further criticized the Union Home Minister, linking the issue to central government jurisdiction and alleged voter list manipulation under the Commission's oversight. The leadership under Mamata Banerjee vows to investigate these discrepancies, as Ghosh cited numerous complaints from North Bengal, Cooch Behar, and North 24 Parganas.

The controversy intensified as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed outrage over BJP's alleged role in fostering fear and division through policies like NRC, blaming such political strategies for recent tragic suicides. Urging citizens to resist provocation and maintain faith, she firmly stated that Bengal would resist NRC implementation.

