Reddy Challenges Naidu on Farmers' Misfortune

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of abandoning farmers and creating a 'man-made calamity' in the agriculture sector. Reddy emphasized the neglect of crop insurance and support systems, contrasting it with his administration's efforts to support farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:18 IST
YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a fierce critique against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of neglecting farmers in the state and creating what he termed a 'man-made calamity' in the agriculture sector.

Reddy alleged that since the NDA coalition's tenure began, support for farmers has deteriorated, with crop insurance neglected, subsidies withheld, and financial assistance systems dismantled, plunging farmers into economic distress.

Contrasting the current scenario with his previous administration from 2019 to 2024, Reddy claimed his government provided free crop insurance to 85 lakh farmers, while criticizing the current TD-led administration for insuring only a fraction of that.

