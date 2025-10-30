YSRCP Criticizes Government's Cyclone Relief Failures

In a scathing assessment of the TDP-led coalition government, YSRCP regional coordinators and district presidents have criticized the administration for its inadequate response to Cyclone Montha. During a video conference chaired by former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, party leaders accused the government of prioritizing publicity over effective aid for struggling farmers and fishermen.

They alleged that crucial ministers were absent from affected areas, relief efforts were minimal, and promises were hollow. Leaders recalled that under the YSRCP government, prompt measures such as free crop insurance and timely subsidies were standard practice. Regional Coordinator Kurasala Kannababu pointed out significant losses suffered by paddy farmers and fishermen, accusing the government of providing misleading damage estimates to evade compensation responsibilities.

District leaders, including Chirrla Jaggireddy and others, reported widespread crop destruction and blamed the Chief Minister for superficial visits focused on media attention. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy emphasized YS Jagan's compassionate governance during past calamities, urging party leaders to stand with farmers, highlight governmental inadequacies, and ensure justice for affected cultivators.