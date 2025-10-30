Left Menu

Minister Reddy's Scathing Critique of Congress and Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress of stalling development and promoting nepotism, while praising PM Modi's decade-long tenure for progress. He criticized Rahul Gandhi's understanding of governance and urged the Telangana government to act against illegal cattle slaughter, attributing violent incidents to a local mafia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:15 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce critique, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy lambasted the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, blaming them for hindering development and fostering nepotism and terrorism during their long tenure in power. Speaking in Hyderabad, Reddy expressed his disappointment at the Congress's governance track record and called for an apology.

Reddy highlighted the alleged electoral malpractice and community tensions incited by Congress, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving significant developmental milestones within a decade. He questioned Rahul Gandhi's comprehension of India's political structure, emphasizing the need for a sound understanding of central governance institutions.

Addressing issues of cattle slaughter in Hyderabad, Reddy urged the Telangana government to strictly enforce anti-slaughter laws. He raised concerns about illegal activities led by a local mafia, calling for immediate government intervention to uphold existing legislation and safeguard local sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

