Karnataka's Speaker Corruption Allegations Stir Political Storm

BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into corruption allegations against Karnataka Speaker U T Khader. Kageri stresses preserving the dignity of the Speaker's position, while Khader denies the accusations, calling them baseless and politically driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:44 IST
allegations
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP Member of Parliament Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has reiterated his call for a judicial inquiry into corruption allegations against Karnataka Speaker U T Khader. The demand centers around an investigation to be conducted by a sitting judge to uphold the integrity of the Speaker's office.

Kageri, who represents the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, expressed his desire for Khader to emerge unscathed from these allegations post-investigation. He underscored the erosion of respect for the constitutionally significant role due to the ongoing controversy.

Meanwhile, Speaker Khader dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated. Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he urged BJP leaders to provide written evidence supporting their claims and reiterated his commitment to the development of his constituency and his duties as Speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

