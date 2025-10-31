Celebrating Unity: The Legacy of Sardar Patel

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik called on citizens to uphold unity and national integrity during the National Unity Day observance at Raj Bhavan. He urged everyone to draw inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a pivotal figure in integrating India post-Independence.

The governor emphasized that Patel's life exemplifies perseverance, integrity, and strong leadership, essential for societal transformation. He highlighted Patel's key role in merging over 560 princely states into the Indian Union, describing it as one of the most significant nation-building acts.

Governor Parnaik also called on the youth to embrace Patel's sense of duty and decision-making. He paid tributes to Patel alongside senior officers, underlining the importance of unity and national cohesion for India's development as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)