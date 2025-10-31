Left Menu

Bihar's Battle: Development Under NDA vs. RJD's Past

BJP president J P Nadda emphasized the contrast between development under NDA and the RJD's past rule in the Bihar elections. At a rally, he highlighted NDA's manifesto, promising jobs, agricultural benefits, women's empowerment, and infrastructure improvements. He criticized RJD while touting NDA's developmental achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:13 IST
In a fiery address in Patna, BJP president J P Nadda characterized the impending Bihar assembly elections as a choice between NDA-led progress and the oppressive past under RJD's governance.

Speaking at a rally, Nadda lauded the NDA's manifesto, promising a million government jobs if they remain in power, alongside increased financial support for farmers through renaming a key subsidy. His speech highlighted infrastructure advancements like widespread electricity and internet, and women empowerment initiatives, aiming to preserve the developmental trajectory set by leaders Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

He criticized RJD for its history of intimidation and poor governance, while shedding light on ongoing and future infrastructure projects. Nadda's scheduled appearance in Buxar was canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

