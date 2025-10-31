Bihar's Battle: Development Under NDA vs. RJD's Past

In a fiery address in Patna, BJP president J P Nadda characterized the impending Bihar assembly elections as a choice between NDA-led progress and the oppressive past under RJD's governance.

Speaking at a rally, Nadda lauded the NDA's manifesto, promising a million government jobs if they remain in power, alongside increased financial support for farmers through renaming a key subsidy. His speech highlighted infrastructure advancements like widespread electricity and internet, and women empowerment initiatives, aiming to preserve the developmental trajectory set by leaders Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

He criticized RJD for its history of intimidation and poor governance, while shedding light on ongoing and future infrastructure projects. Nadda's scheduled appearance in Buxar was canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)