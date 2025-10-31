Tug-of-War: Statehood Debate in Jammu and Kashmir

The ongoing debate over statehood in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heated exchanges as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accused the elected government of using the absence of statehood as an excuse for underperformance.

Speaking at the J-K UT Foundation Day celebrations, Sinha emphasized that the elected government has all necessary powers, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlining a roadmap where delimitation, followed by assembly elections, would precede the restoration of statehood. In response, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that his government is effectively functioning despite obstacles from the Centre, challenging the notion of excuses.

Abdullah further criticized the Centre for security lapses and demanded clarification on the timeline for restoring statehood, highlighting commitment by multiple MLAs during elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)