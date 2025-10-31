Left Menu

Tug-of-War: Statehood Debate in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, the debate over statehood intensifies as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accuses the government of using it as an excuse for inaction. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah retorts, citing hurdles by the Centre and demands clarity on when statehood will be restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:22 IST
Tug-of-War: Statehood Debate in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing debate over statehood in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heated exchanges as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accused the elected government of using the absence of statehood as an excuse for underperformance.

Speaking at the J-K UT Foundation Day celebrations, Sinha emphasized that the elected government has all necessary powers, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlining a roadmap where delimitation, followed by assembly elections, would precede the restoration of statehood. In response, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that his government is effectively functioning despite obstacles from the Centre, challenging the notion of excuses.

Abdullah further criticized the Centre for security lapses and demanded clarification on the timeline for restoring statehood, highlighting commitment by multiple MLAs during elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025