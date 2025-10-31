Left Menu

'Developed Bihar': NDA's Vision for State Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announces the NDA's commitment to transforming Bihar under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. The NDA's manifesto promises jobs, infrastructure development, and improved public welfare, aiming to boost Bihar's economy and make it a hub of innovation and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:41 IST
'Developed Bihar': NDA's Vision for State Transformation
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) unwavering commitment to transforming Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Shah's announcement comes in light of the NDA's newly released manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections.

The manifesto sets forth ambitious plans, including metro train services in four cities, seven international airports, and the creation of one crore jobs and 'Lakhpati Didis.' Shah underscored the NDA's dedication to employment for the state's youth, development of industrial infrastructure, and permanent solutions to industrial migration.

Moreover, the NDA promises Rs 10 lakh assistance for the EBC category, 50 lakh pucca houses, and various other initiatives aimed at public welfare. With projects like the Mithila Mega Textile Park and Fintech City, the NDA envisions making Bihar an innovation hub and tourist destination, while proposing strategies for effective flood management.

