Left Menu

Muslim Countries Convene in Istanbul to Evaluate Gaza Ceasefire

Foreign ministers from several Muslim countries will gather in Istanbul to deliberate on the Gaza ceasefire and future steps. The meeting, announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, will address concerns about the continuity of ceasefire and potential involvement of Turkish forces in monitoring it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:09 IST
Muslim Countries Convene in Istanbul to Evaluate Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign ministers from various Muslim nations are set to assemble in Istanbul on Monday to deliberate on the Gaza ceasefire and determine subsequent actions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday, expressing apprehension regarding the ceasefire's durability.

During a press conference in Ankara, Fidan confirmed that the meeting would include ministers from countries that participated in discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York last September. Representatives from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia were present at that meeting.

Fidan highlighted that current discussions focus on progressing to the second stage, a 'stability force.' Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed resistance to the involvement of Turkish security forces in Gaza as part of a mission to oversee the U.S.-endorsed ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025