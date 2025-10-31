Muslim Countries Convene in Istanbul to Evaluate Gaza Ceasefire

Foreign ministers from various Muslim nations are set to assemble in Istanbul on Monday to deliberate on the Gaza ceasefire and determine subsequent actions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday, expressing apprehension regarding the ceasefire's durability.

During a press conference in Ankara, Fidan confirmed that the meeting would include ministers from countries that participated in discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York last September. Representatives from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia were present at that meeting.

Fidan highlighted that current discussions focus on progressing to the second stage, a 'stability force.' Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed resistance to the involvement of Turkish security forces in Gaza as part of a mission to oversee the U.S.-endorsed ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

