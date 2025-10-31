Crane Chaos: MP Ganesh Singh's Alleged Slap Stirs Controversy

In a startling incident during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event in Satna, MP Ganesh Singh was caught in controversy after reportedly slapping a crane operator. A video of the episode has gone viral, drawing widespread attention.

The crane, used to lift the MP so he could garland a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, malfunctioned, stalling midair. As Singh descended, he was seen visibly upset, allegedly slapping operator Ganesh Kushwaha.

Singh vehemently denies the allegations, attributing the uproar to political adversaries. The Congress, however, criticized the BJP leader's actions as arrogant, further escalating the political intrigue surrounding the event.

