Prime Minister Modi to Grace Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 25th Uttarakhand statehood day celebration on November 9, marking a significant milestone for the state. The event will be held at the Forest Research Institute, with preparations being overseen by local officials, including Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join in celebrating Uttarakhand's 25th statehood anniversary on November 9, officials confirmed on Friday.

The event, observed as a key milestone for the state, will be hosted at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun. Preparations are intensively underway to ensure a grand celebration.

Ahead of Modi's visit, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal conducted planning meetings with various officials, emphasizing the pride in hosting the Prime Minister at the silver jubilee event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

