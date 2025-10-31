Prime Minister Modi to Grace Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join in celebrating Uttarakhand's 25th statehood anniversary on November 9, officials confirmed on Friday.

The event, observed as a key milestone for the state, will be hosted at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun. Preparations are intensively underway to ensure a grand celebration.

Ahead of Modi's visit, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal conducted planning meetings with various officials, emphasizing the pride in hosting the Prime Minister at the silver jubilee event.

