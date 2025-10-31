MNF Leader Criticizes ZPM's Prospects Ahead of 2028 Assembly Elections
Lalruatkima, a leader of Mizoram's main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), criticized the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for poor governance, predicting their loss in the 2028 elections. He expressed confidence in MNF's success in the upcoming Dampa bypoll, where five candidates contest to fill the vacant MLA position.
Lalruatkima, a prominent leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF), unleashed sharp criticism against the current ruling party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), alleging poor governance and lack of public support.
During a meeting with MNF members in Serlui South block, he highlighted dissatisfaction with ZPM's tax policies and road project failures, asserting the party's bleak chances in the 2028 assembly elections.
Lalruatkima also anticipated victory for MNF in the upcoming Dampa bypoll, set for November 11, as the ZPM and Congress struggle with dwindling influence, leaving voters to decide among five candidates on November 14.
