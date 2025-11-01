Left Menu

Political Showdown in Jubilee Hills: Revanth Reddy's Bold Accusations

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy criticizes BJP and BRS for obstructing state development projects. He promotes Congress candidate Naveen Yadav for the Jubilee Hills by-election, highlighting BJP's failure to secure development funds. Reddy aims to prioritize constituency development over political sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:00 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a fierce criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of colluding to hinder state development.

Reddy specifically alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is stalling the Hyderabad Metro Rail and Musi rejuvenation projects.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll has become a heated political battleground, with Reddy urging voters to support Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav to ensure constituency progress.

He contested that the BJP's secretive relations with BRS are evident in their recent Lok Sabha victories, questioning the contributions of BJP leaders toward state development.

Highlighting Congress's development initiatives worth Rs 4,000 crore in Secunderabad Cantonment, Reddy made a case for the electorate's support in Jubilee Hills.

Reddy also took a swipe at BRS's KT Rama Rao for neglecting Jubilee Hills during his tenure.

Furthermore, he addressed BJP's disapproval over inducting former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into his Cabinet, pledging to prioritize development over political maneuverings.

The upcoming bypoll on November 11, prompted by the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, is expected to be a crucial political event.

