High-Stakes Rallies Heat Up Bihar's Poll Campaign

Top political leaders, including Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are set to galvanize support in Bihar before the assembly elections in November. The state will see a dynamic flurry of rallies and political meetings in key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:57 IST
As the electoral clock ticks down in Bihar, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are gearing up to address a series of rallies on Saturday. Their efforts are seen as pivotal in a state where political loyalties will soon be tested at the ballot box.

Joining the fray, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her way to Bihar for the first time this election cycle, with public meetings slated in Begusarai and Khagaria. This marks a significant push by the Congress to sway voters in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested race.

The BJP plans to make its presence felt in Gopalganj, Samastiur, and Vaishali, while Nadda is set to visit the electoral hotspots Begusarai and Khagaria. Bihar's assembly election, spanning 243 seats, kicks off in two phases starting November 6, with the political fumes expected to dissipate upon the result announcement on November 14.

