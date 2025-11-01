High-Stakes Rallies Heat Up Bihar's Poll Campaign

As the electoral clock ticks down in Bihar, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are gearing up to address a series of rallies on Saturday. Their efforts are seen as pivotal in a state where political loyalties will soon be tested at the ballot box.

Joining the fray, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her way to Bihar for the first time this election cycle, with public meetings slated in Begusarai and Khagaria. This marks a significant push by the Congress to sway voters in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested race.

The BJP plans to make its presence felt in Gopalganj, Samastiur, and Vaishali, while Nadda is set to visit the electoral hotspots Begusarai and Khagaria. Bihar's assembly election, spanning 243 seats, kicks off in two phases starting November 6, with the political fumes expected to dissipate upon the result announcement on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)