Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has secured more than 97% of the vote in a contested election, according to official results. This victory is drawing criticism as many view the election as a coronation, not a contest, especially after key opponents were sidelined.

Protests erupted across Tanzania, spurred by allegations of voting irregularities and the barring of opposition figures. The unrest led to a military intervention, with internet blackouts disrupting everyday life. Amidst escalating violence, reports indicated casualties, with credible accounts noting 10 deaths in key towns.

President Hassan's actions, similar to other authoritarian regimes, have stifled opposition voices. Critics argue that her leadership style shatters Tanzania's tradition of political tolerance, raising questions about the country's democratic future. The CCM party's deep-rooted power, intertwined with state apparatus, further complicates the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)