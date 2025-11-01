Sri Lankan Opposition Stirs Debate on Security for Lawmakers
Sri Lanka's opposition calls on police chief to ensure security for elected representatives following the removal of personal protection. The move is criticized as politically motivated after a local council member's murder. Opposition urges the Speaker to direct police action for lawmakers' safety.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a heated session, Sri Lanka's opposition lawmakers have urgently requested the nation's police chief to reinstitute personal protection for elected representatives, citing recent threats to political figures' safety.
Opposition MPs petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to summon Police Chief Priyantha Weerasuriya to discuss the controversial removal of personal security, which they allege was a political maneuver by the government.
The call for action gained momentum after the fatal shooting of Lasantha Wickramasekera, a SJB local council member, highlighting safety concerns for politicians. Opposition leader Ranjith Madduma Bandara emphasized the government's duty to safeguard its lawmakers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- opposition
- lawmakers
- security
- police
- protection
- parliament
- government
- politics
- murder
ALSO READ
Court Demands Accountability: Delhi Police Official Submits 'False' Report
Ranchi Police's Big Bust: Rs 6.27 Lakh Worth of Drugs Seized
Operation Chorhath: Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Notorious Gang
Bomb Scare in Dhanbad: Police Recover Live Crude Bombs from Abandoned House
Sacred Sengol (sceptre) inspires Parliament and galleries of new Parliament connect world to legacy of India's democracy: PM Modi.