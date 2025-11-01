Sri Lankan Opposition Stirs Debate on Security for Lawmakers

In a heated session, Sri Lanka's opposition lawmakers have urgently requested the nation's police chief to reinstitute personal protection for elected representatives, citing recent threats to political figures' safety.

Opposition MPs petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to summon Police Chief Priyantha Weerasuriya to discuss the controversial removal of personal security, which they allege was a political maneuver by the government.

The call for action gained momentum after the fatal shooting of Lasantha Wickramasekera, a SJB local council member, highlighting safety concerns for politicians. Opposition leader Ranjith Madduma Bandara emphasized the government's duty to safeguard its lawmakers.

