Left Menu

Sri Lankan Opposition Stirs Debate on Security for Lawmakers

Sri Lanka's opposition calls on police chief to ensure security for elected representatives following the removal of personal protection. The move is criticized as politically motivated after a local council member's murder. Opposition urges the Speaker to direct police action for lawmakers' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:08 IST
Sri Lankan Opposition Stirs Debate on Security for Lawmakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a heated session, Sri Lanka's opposition lawmakers have urgently requested the nation's police chief to reinstitute personal protection for elected representatives, citing recent threats to political figures' safety.

Opposition MPs petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to summon Police Chief Priyantha Weerasuriya to discuss the controversial removal of personal security, which they allege was a political maneuver by the government.

The call for action gained momentum after the fatal shooting of Lasantha Wickramasekera, a SJB local council member, highlighting safety concerns for politicians. Opposition leader Ranjith Madduma Bandara emphasized the government's duty to safeguard its lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025