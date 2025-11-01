Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Andhra Pradesh Temple

A tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh, India, resulted in the deaths of at least nine people, with several others injured. The accident occurred as thousands gathered for the Ekadashi festival in a space meant for far fewer people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:50 IST
Tragic Stampede at Andhra Pradesh Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fatal stampede claimed the lives of at least nine worshippers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, according to state officials. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday during the Ekadashi festival, an occasion considered auspicious by Hindus.

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister, announced a formal inquiry into the incident. 'An inquiry will be conducted into the tragic incident,' he stated, noting that the temple is managed privately. The premises, which are designed to accommodate around 2,000 people, were overwhelmed by a crowd of approximately 25,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families: 200,000 rupees to those who lost loved ones and 50,000 rupees for those injured. The exchange rate at the time of his announcement was 87.8950 rupees per dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025