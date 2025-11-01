Tragic Stampede at Andhra Pradesh Temple

A fatal stampede claimed the lives of at least nine worshippers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, according to state officials. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday during the Ekadashi festival, an occasion considered auspicious by Hindus.

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister, announced a formal inquiry into the incident. 'An inquiry will be conducted into the tragic incident,' he stated, noting that the temple is managed privately. The premises, which are designed to accommodate around 2,000 people, were overwhelmed by a crowd of approximately 25,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families: 200,000 rupees to those who lost loved ones and 50,000 rupees for those injured. The exchange rate at the time of his announcement was 87.8950 rupees per dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)