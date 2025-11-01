Maharashtra's Political Intrigue: Leadership Dynamics within Shiv Sena and NCP

Maharashtra is witnessing a political reshuffle that puts the spotlight on leadership dynamics, amid a tussle between Shiv Sena and NCP factions. Senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil recently commented on these dynamics, noting the prominent role played by individual leaders in both the Shiv Sena and NCP.

In a statement that could stir the Mahayuti alliance, Patil remarked that while the BJP is recognized as a worker-centric party, the Shiv Sena and NCP are known for their association with key figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively. He made these comments during a public event in Sangli.

The political scenario has been further complicated by splits within the parties and subsequent changes in leadership. Election Commission decisions have also influenced this evolving narrative, assigning names and symbols to various factions, reflecting their realigned identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)