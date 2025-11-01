Karnataka’s Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors Amidst Tunnel Road Debate

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar quashed widespread speculation of a looming change in state leadership, notoriously referred to as the 'November Revolution'. He affirmed unity within the administration and reassured citizens that the focus remained on governance and development, rather than political hype.

Addressing the contentious Tunnel Road project in Bengaluru, Shivakumar expressed openness to a bipartisan approach. He proposed forming a committee under the opposition's leadership to contribute to the project's direction, stressing the necessity of collaborative efforts for the city's infrastructure.

On regional identity issues, Shivakumar emphasized inclusivity and unity, countering concerns about linguistic divides in Karnataka. He acknowledged that the MES members, despite their actions, were Kannadigas too, promising transformative measures to integrate them positively into the state's socio-political fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)