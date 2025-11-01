Takaichi's Diplomatic Stance: Upholding $550 Billion US Investment Deal

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has confirmed that she does not intend to renegotiate the $550 billion investment agreement with the United States, maintaining the sanctity of intergovernmental commitments. Speaking after several diplomatic events, Takaichi asserted that a change in leadership should not alter promises between countries.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister and a hardline conservative, took a historic step into office last month. Despite earlier remarks suggesting potential tariff renegotiation with the US, Takaichi now stresses honoring established agreements unless Japan's interests are jeopardized.

During the recent Asia-Pacific regional meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, Takaichi engaged in talks with key regional leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, focusing on fostering constructive and stable relations amidst a shifting global landscape.

