Tanzania Election Turmoil: President Hassan's Landslide Victory and Unrest
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan won a contentious election with 97.66% of the vote amid violent protests. The opposition contests the process, citing exclusion of major challengers and human rights abuses. The government denied excessive force and imposed a curfew. International voices call for investigation into protest-related casualties.
Tanzania's electoral landscape became a heated battleground as President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured a sweeping victory with 97.66% of the votes. Protests erupted across the country, spurred by the exclusion of key challengers and alleged electoral injustices, reflecting broad dissent against her win.
With accusations of severe human rights violations and mass arrests, the opposition has reported extensive casualties, though these figures remain contested by the government. The unrest forced authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and disrupted vital infrastructures like Dar es Salaam's port.
The international community, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has urged an impartial investigation into the events. Hassan's image, initially softened by her reformist stance, faces renewed scrutiny amidst criticism of her government's approach to dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition's 'Satyacha Morcha' Sparks Unrest Against Electoral Irregularities
Maharashtra's 'March for Truth': Opposition's Unified Stand Against Voter List Irregularities
Protest March in Maharashtra: Opposition Rallies Against Alleged Voter List Irregularities
Kerala Declares Freedom from Extreme Poverty Amidst Opposition Backlash
Sri Lankan Opposition Stirs Debate on Security for Lawmakers