Tanzania Election Turmoil: President Hassan's Landslide Victory and Unrest

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan won a contentious election with 97.66% of the vote amid violent protests. The opposition contests the process, citing exclusion of major challengers and human rights abuses. The government denied excessive force and imposed a curfew. International voices call for investigation into protest-related casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tanzania's electoral landscape became a heated battleground as President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured a sweeping victory with 97.66% of the votes. Protests erupted across the country, spurred by the exclusion of key challengers and alleged electoral injustices, reflecting broad dissent against her win.

With accusations of severe human rights violations and mass arrests, the opposition has reported extensive casualties, though these figures remain contested by the government. The unrest forced authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and disrupted vital infrastructures like Dar es Salaam's port.

The international community, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has urged an impartial investigation into the events. Hassan's image, initially softened by her reformist stance, faces renewed scrutiny amidst criticism of her government's approach to dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

