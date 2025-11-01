Mass Rally in Novi Sad Demands Accountability Over Train Station Tragedy
Tens of thousands gathered in Novi Sad, Serbia, to remember the victims of a train station disaster a year prior and protest against President Aleksandar Vucic's government. The event highlighted ongoing public discontent, amid allegations of corruption in infrastructure projects and a call for democratic reforms.
In a significant demonstration of public discontent, tens of thousands convened in Novi Sad, Serbia, on Saturday. The gathering aimed to commemorate the 16 victims of last year's tragic train station collapse and to protest against the government headed by President Aleksandar Vucic.
The collapse of the station's concrete canopy on November 1, a result of alleged corruption in state infrastructure projects, has fueled a nationwide demand for political change. Despite charges against 13 individuals, no convictions have yet been made, intensifying public outrage.
President Vucic, who has faced criticism for his autocratic rule and ties with Russia and China, urged dialogue but faced skepticism from protesters seeking democratic reforms. The turnout underscores a potent call for accountability and a pivot towards inclusive democracy as Serbia eyes EU membership.
