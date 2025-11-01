Left Menu

Mass Rally in Novi Sad Demands Accountability Over Train Station Tragedy

Tens of thousands gathered in Novi Sad, Serbia, to remember the victims of a train station disaster a year prior and protest against President Aleksandar Vucic's government. The event highlighted ongoing public discontent, amid allegations of corruption in infrastructure projects and a call for democratic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novisad | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:47 IST
Mass Rally in Novi Sad Demands Accountability Over Train Station Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant demonstration of public discontent, tens of thousands convened in Novi Sad, Serbia, on Saturday. The gathering aimed to commemorate the 16 victims of last year's tragic train station collapse and to protest against the government headed by President Aleksandar Vucic.

The collapse of the station's concrete canopy on November 1, a result of alleged corruption in state infrastructure projects, has fueled a nationwide demand for political change. Despite charges against 13 individuals, no convictions have yet been made, intensifying public outrage.

President Vucic, who has faced criticism for his autocratic rule and ties with Russia and China, urged dialogue but faced skepticism from protesters seeking democratic reforms. The turnout underscores a potent call for accountability and a pivot towards inclusive democracy as Serbia eyes EU membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025