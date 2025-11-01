Left Menu

Nadda Criticizes RJD's 'Jungle Raj' Allegations in Bihar Election Rallies

BJP President JP Nadda accused RJD of wanting to reinstate 'jungle raj' in Bihar by nominating Shahabuddin's son. Addressing virtual rallies, he criticized RJD's past governance marked by lawlessness and extortion. He emphasized NDA's development under CM Nitish Kumar and urged voters to choose stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:13 IST
Nadda Criticizes RJD's 'Jungle Raj' Allegations in Bihar Election Rallies
JP Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political discourse, BJP President JP Nadda accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of attempting to revive the 'jungle raj' in Bihar, citing the party's nomination of late gangster-turned-politician Shahabuddin's son as evidence.

Delivering his message via virtual rallies in Siwan and Muzaffarpur due to inclement weather, Nadda highlighted the lawlessness and industry of kidnapping during the RJD's previous regime. He urged the electorate to remember the chaos under RJD's rule and recognize the developmental strides made under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nadda emphasized the importance of stability that the NDA government offers and credited the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Kumar for Bihar's progress, urging voters to bring NDA back to power for continued development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025