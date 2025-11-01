Nadda Criticizes RJD's 'Jungle Raj' Allegations in Bihar Election Rallies
BJP President JP Nadda accused RJD of wanting to reinstate 'jungle raj' in Bihar by nominating Shahabuddin's son. Addressing virtual rallies, he criticized RJD's past governance marked by lawlessness and extortion. He emphasized NDA's development under CM Nitish Kumar and urged voters to choose stability.
In a charged political discourse, BJP President JP Nadda accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of attempting to revive the 'jungle raj' in Bihar, citing the party's nomination of late gangster-turned-politician Shahabuddin's son as evidence.
Delivering his message via virtual rallies in Siwan and Muzaffarpur due to inclement weather, Nadda highlighted the lawlessness and industry of kidnapping during the RJD's previous regime. He urged the electorate to remember the chaos under RJD's rule and recognize the developmental strides made under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Nadda emphasized the importance of stability that the NDA government offers and credited the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Kumar for Bihar's progress, urging voters to bring NDA back to power for continued development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
