Kharge Challenges Modi on Nehru's Role in Kashmir Accession

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge rebuts PM Modi's claim about Nehru's stance on Kashmir's accession to India by citing historical correspondence between Nehru and Patel. Kharge accuses Modi of misrepresenting facts and highlights the involvement of right-wing leaders in advocating for an independent Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:32 IST
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, has staunchly opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assertion that Jawaharlal Nehru resisted Kashmir's integration with India. Kharge, via a detailed post on social platform X, urged Modi to review historical letters between Nehru and Sardar Patel concerning the contentious issue.

Kharge pointed fingers at the Hindu Mahasabha and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, alleging their past support for an independent Kashmir. He claimed this opposition was contrary to Nehru's actual efforts, alongside Patel, to secure Kashmir's accession as a strategic, cultural, and political decision.

Referring to documents and historical texts, Kharge highlighted a collaborative effort by Nehru and Patel to incorporate Jammu and Kashmir into India, countering allegations of division. Kharge contended that Modi's statements distorted historical facts, stirring away from the documented narratives and intentions of both Nehru and Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

