Kharge Challenges Modi on Nehru's Role in Kashmir Accession

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, has staunchly opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assertion that Jawaharlal Nehru resisted Kashmir's integration with India. Kharge, via a detailed post on social platform X, urged Modi to review historical letters between Nehru and Sardar Patel concerning the contentious issue.

Kharge pointed fingers at the Hindu Mahasabha and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, alleging their past support for an independent Kashmir. He claimed this opposition was contrary to Nehru's actual efforts, alongside Patel, to secure Kashmir's accession as a strategic, cultural, and political decision.

Referring to documents and historical texts, Kharge highlighted a collaborative effort by Nehru and Patel to incorporate Jammu and Kashmir into India, countering allegations of division. Kharge contended that Modi's statements distorted historical facts, stirring away from the documented narratives and intentions of both Nehru and Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)