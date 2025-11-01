BJP Urges Kharge to Recognize 'Real Enemies', Stop Defaming RSS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress, to avoid following in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi and to identify the 'real enemies' of the nation instead of targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

This statement came after Kharge expressed his view that the RSS should be banned, attributing the country's law-and-order issues to the BJP-RSS. Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disrespecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy by permitting government employees to associate with the RSS.

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha emphasized that while India commemorated Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Kharge chose to defame the RSS rather than adhere to Patel's principles. Sinha suggested Kharge reflect on the violence experienced by his family in the 'Nizam area' and look beyond Rahul Gandhi's influence when addressing national issues.