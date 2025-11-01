Left Menu

Political Clash Over 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan: Anarchy vs Faith

Swami Prasad Maurya, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, claims the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is being misused to spread anarchy and target the Muslim community. In contrast, UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh accused Maurya of opposing Sanatan faith and making provocative statements for attention.

Updated: 01-11-2025 22:54 IST
Swami Prasad Maurya, the president of the Apni Janata Party and former minister of Uttar Pradesh, has stirred controversy by stating that the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan has become a tool for spreading anarchy.

Maurya criticized the frenzy created over religion, suggesting that divisive politics have become the norm and highlighted alleged attacks on Muslims using religious slogans.

Reacting to these remarks, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh accused Maurya of undermining the Sanatan faith and making such statements to capture headlines, describing Maurya as a habitual opponent of Sanatan traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

