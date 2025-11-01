Left Menu

Fear and Tragedy: The Human Cost of SIR in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress blames the BJP and Election Commission for the death of Bimal Santra, a worker allegedly driven by fear of the SIR process in West Bengal. The party accuses SIR of instilling terror and vows justice for lives impacted by political fear tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 23:45 IST
Fear and Tragedy: The Human Cost of SIR in Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has voiced strong accusations against the BJP and the Election Commission, citing the fear of the SIR process as a catalyst for tragedy in West Bengal. The latest victim, Bimal Santra from Purba Bardhaman, reportedly died due to stress over his citizenship status amidst political tensions, according to TMC's claims.

Santra, a migrant worker from Nabagram village, became the focal point of TMC's outcry against what they describe as the 'politics of fear and hatred.' His death comes in the wake of similar cases involving distress linked to the SIR process, which TMC says is meant to intimidate and displace citizens.

The local MLA corroborated that Santra's economic hardships, exacerbated by the halted 100-day work scheme, forced him to seek work in Tamil Nadu. His family asserts that his fear of SIR contributed to the stress worsened by health issues, leading to his demise. The TMC has vowed that the people of Bengal will not stand for this and will seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025