Fear and Tragedy: The Human Cost of SIR in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress has voiced strong accusations against the BJP and the Election Commission, citing the fear of the SIR process as a catalyst for tragedy in West Bengal. The latest victim, Bimal Santra from Purba Bardhaman, reportedly died due to stress over his citizenship status amidst political tensions, according to TMC's claims.

Santra, a migrant worker from Nabagram village, became the focal point of TMC's outcry against what they describe as the 'politics of fear and hatred.' His death comes in the wake of similar cases involving distress linked to the SIR process, which TMC says is meant to intimidate and displace citizens.

The local MLA corroborated that Santra's economic hardships, exacerbated by the halted 100-day work scheme, forced him to seek work in Tamil Nadu. His family asserts that his fear of SIR contributed to the stress worsened by health issues, leading to his demise. The TMC has vowed that the people of Bengal will not stand for this and will seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)