Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh Arrested in Connection with Political Death

Controversial former Bihar MLA Anant Singh, seeking re-election in Mokama, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav. The arrest follows a clash between Singh's supporters and Yadav, who was campaigning for another candidate.

Yadav died last Thursday in Mokama from cardiorespiratory failure after sustaining injuries to his heart and lungs. The incident occurred near Bhadaur and Ghoswari, and it led to four FIRs being filed, with Singh named as one of the accused.

Senior police officers confirmed the arrest. Singh, known for his contentious political history, is also accused of violating the model code of conduct. The former MLA blames the violence on his political rival Suraj Bhan, highlighting the tense local political landscape.

