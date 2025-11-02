Left Menu

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh Arrested in Connection with Political Death

Controversial former Bihar MLA Anant Singh has been arrested in connection with the death of political supporter Dular Chand Yadav. Yadav died from cardiorespiratory failure following a clash in Mokama. Singh faces charges including model code violations during his campaign. Investigations are ongoing, with multiple FIRs filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-11-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 02:27 IST
Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh Arrested in Connection with Political Death
  • Country:
  • India

Controversial former Bihar MLA Anant Singh, seeking re-election in Mokama, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav. The arrest follows a clash between Singh's supporters and Yadav, who was campaigning for another candidate.

Yadav died last Thursday in Mokama from cardiorespiratory failure after sustaining injuries to his heart and lungs. The incident occurred near Bhadaur and Ghoswari, and it led to four FIRs being filed, with Singh named as one of the accused.

Senior police officers confirmed the arrest. Singh, known for his contentious political history, is also accused of violating the model code of conduct. The former MLA blames the violence on his political rival Suraj Bhan, highlighting the tense local political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025