Devastating Russian Strikes Ignite Tragedy in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region has claimed the lives of two individuals and left several injured, according to local authorities. The strike set a shop on fire and inflicted damage on seven homes in the Samarivskyi district, near the city of Dnipro, acting governor Vladislav Haivanenko reported via Telegram.

The region's public broadcaster, Suspilne, confirmed that seven people sustained injuries during the assault. Online images depicted a severe blaze engulfed in a heap of debris.

Additionally, Ukraine's Emergency Services reported a separate incident in Marhanets, where one individual succumbed to injuries following an attack. These reports have not been independently verified by Reuters.

