Murder Charge Shakes Up Bihar Politics: Anant Singh Arrested

Anant Singh, a controversial former Bihar MLA from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) party, has been arrested for the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of the Jan Suraaj party.

Authorities apprehended Singh in a late-night operation in Barh, following the fatal clash involving Yadav last Thursday in the Mokama area near Patna.

Police have also charged Singh for violating election codes and ordered significant administrative changes, reflecting escalating tensions as Bihar prepares for state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)