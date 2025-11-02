Left Menu

Murder Charge Shakes Up Bihar Politics: Anant Singh Arrested

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh was arrested for the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav. His arrest follows increased scrutiny after Yadav's death in Mokama. Police detained Singh and two others, while investigations continue amidst electoral tensions in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-11-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 03:29 IST
Murder Charge Shakes Up Bihar Politics: Anant Singh Arrested
  • India

Anant Singh, a controversial former Bihar MLA from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) party, has been arrested for the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of the Jan Suraaj party.

Authorities apprehended Singh in a late-night operation in Barh, following the fatal clash involving Yadav last Thursday in the Mokama area near Patna.

Police have also charged Singh for violating election codes and ordered significant administrative changes, reflecting escalating tensions as Bihar prepares for state assembly elections.

