Germany's Military Revamp: Balancing Defense and Consensus

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius remains optimistic that the country's divided ruling coalition will reach consensus on a new military service model. Despite opposition from some Social Democrats and conservative factions, Pistorius believes the security context, particularly concerning Russia, will push the plan forward by next year.

Pistorius has rejected a compromise involving a conscription lottery, citing the need to engage the youth positively. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of universal medical evaluations to ensure operational readiness. The aim is to increase soldier count from 180,000 to 260,000 by the 2030s, aligning with NATO requirements and enhancing defense capabilities.

In parallel, Germany is accelerating its defense technology efforts, focusing on loitering munitions. These 'kamikaze drones' have proven vital in Ukraine and are undergoing tests by three companies. The final choice, due by year-end, will shape the country's defense strategy amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

