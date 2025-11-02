Left Menu

Germany's Military Revamp: Balancing Defense and Consensus

Germany's Defence Minister expresses optimism over gaining consensus on a new military service model amidst resistance from coalition members. The plan aims to enhance troop numbers to meet NATO benchmarks. Meanwhile, testing of 'kamikaze drones' by German firms continues, highlighting evolving defense needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 04:09 IST
Germany's Military Revamp: Balancing Defense and Consensus

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius remains optimistic that the country's divided ruling coalition will reach consensus on a new military service model. Despite opposition from some Social Democrats and conservative factions, Pistorius believes the security context, particularly concerning Russia, will push the plan forward by next year.

Pistorius has rejected a compromise involving a conscription lottery, citing the need to engage the youth positively. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of universal medical evaluations to ensure operational readiness. The aim is to increase soldier count from 180,000 to 260,000 by the 2030s, aligning with NATO requirements and enhancing defense capabilities.

In parallel, Germany is accelerating its defense technology efforts, focusing on loitering munitions. These 'kamikaze drones' have proven vital in Ukraine and are undergoing tests by three companies. The final choice, due by year-end, will shape the country's defense strategy amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025