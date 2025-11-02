Tri-Service Drill 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' Strengthens Indian Armed Forces
The Indian Armed Forces will conduct the 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' exercise in Arunachal Pradesh to boost warfighting capabilities, integrate technological innovations, and enhance operational synergy. The exercise will focus on multi-domain integration, testing new tactics, and coordination among special forces, unmanned platforms, and networked operations under realistic conditions.
The Indian Armed Forces are set to hold the 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' exercise in the mountainous region of Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, this month, as announced in an official statement.
This forward-looking exercise aims to validate multi-domain integration across land, air, and maritime domains, showcasing the evolving readiness of India's military for future conflicts, as stated by Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.
The drill will focus on refining interoperability, enhancing situational awareness, and validating command structures, featuring coordinated employment of special forces, unmanned platforms, and precision systems in challenging high-altitude settings.
