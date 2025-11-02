Left Menu

PM Modi Accuses RJD of Coercion in Bihar's Political Campaign

During a campaign rally in Arrah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of seizing the Chief Minister's position from Congress in Bihar's ongoing political tussle. Modi criticized the Mahagathbandhan alliance for internal conflicts, contrasting it with the NDA's unified approach to Bihar's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his campaign efforts in Bihar on Sunday, addressing a rally in Arrah. He alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had forcibly taken the Chief Minister's role from the Congress party, characterizing the move as 'gundagardi' or hooliganism.

Modi claimed that the Mahagathbandhan alliance had been compelled to designate Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate due to RJD's undue influence, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains united for the state's progress.

Speaking to the rally, Modi suggested that the friction between Congress and the RJD had reached a point where internal discord could fracture the alliance post-election. He invoked the legacy of RJD's 'jungle raaj', equating it with governance failures and corruption, and accused the opposition of attempting to erode Bihar's identity by siding with infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

