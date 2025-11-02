PM Modi's Rally Sparks Controversy Over Bihar Politics
In a rally at Arrah, Bihar, PM Narendra Modi accused Congress of reluctantly backing Tejashwi Yadav for chief minister under pressure from RJD. He highlighted NDA's governance, security measures, and cultural heritage plans while criticizing opposition tactics and historic actions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Arrah, fiercely criticized the Congress party for allegedly succumbing to the Rashtriya Janata Dal's demand to nominate Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate.
Modi expressed confidence in a historic victory for the NDA, promising an 'upright' government dedicated to the development of Bihar and securing national interests. He dismissed the promises of the INDIA bloc as deceptive, contrasting them with the NDA's straightforward vision.
The Prime Minister also emphasized regional security contributions and cultural heritage preservation plans, while pointing to past incidents under RJD's regime, and warned against potential threats from opposition figures.
