Foreign Diplomats on Mission to Decipher India's Democratic Dynamics

A multinational delegation of diplomats, representing countries such as Japan and the UK, is currently in Bihar for a two-day visit aimed at understanding India's democratic processes. This initiative, known as 'Know BJP,' is led by party president J P Nadda.

The visiting diplomats, which also include representatives from Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, Bhutan, and South Africa, are set to observe the BJP's election campaign and its organizational strength. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP's foreign affairs department, explained that this visit is designed to offer diplomats a firsthand view of grassroots electoral engagement in India.

During their visit, the delegation will engage with senior BJP leaders, witness campaign activities, and tour key constituencies. This initiative follows similar diplomatic visits to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In Bihar, the state assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting to take place on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)