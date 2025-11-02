Left Menu

Foreign Diplomats on Mission to Decipher India's Democratic Dynamics

A group of diplomats from various countries, including Japan and the UK, is visiting Bihar to gain insights into India's democratic processes, as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. The delegation aims to understand BJP's outreach and election campaign strategies ahead of the upcoming Bihar polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A multinational delegation of diplomats, representing countries such as Japan and the UK, is currently in Bihar for a two-day visit aimed at understanding India's democratic processes. This initiative, known as 'Know BJP,' is led by party president J P Nadda.

The visiting diplomats, which also include representatives from Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, Bhutan, and South Africa, are set to observe the BJP's election campaign and its organizational strength. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP's foreign affairs department, explained that this visit is designed to offer diplomats a firsthand view of grassroots electoral engagement in India.

During their visit, the delegation will engage with senior BJP leaders, witness campaign activities, and tour key constituencies. This initiative follows similar diplomatic visits to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In Bihar, the state assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting to take place on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

