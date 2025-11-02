US-Vietnam Defense Ties: Healing War Scars and Building Future Alliances
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visits Vietnam to reaffirm the US-Vietnam partnership, focusing on addressing Vietnam War legacies. The trip coincides with 30 years of diplomatic relations and highlights cooperation in resolving war issues as a foundation for further defense ties amidst regional geopolitical dynamics.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the US-Vietnam partnership during his visit to Vietnam, emphasizing collaboration in addressing the legacies of the Vietnam War. This trip marks a significant step in strengthening ties, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the former adversaries.
The foundation of US-Vietnam relations remains rooted in postwar cooperation, which has seen efforts to clear unexploded ordnance and resolve issues stemming from the use of Agent Orange. Despite previous funding cuts, recommitment to these projects aims to stabilize relations and enhance defense cooperation.
This visit by Hegseth comes against a backdrop of regional geopolitical shifts, with Vietnam exploring ties with North Korea and potential military purchases from Russia. The trip underscores Vietnam's strategic diplomacy in balancing relations while deepening defense ties with the US.
