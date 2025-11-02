Left Menu

US-Vietnam Defense Ties: Healing War Scars and Building Future Alliances

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visits Vietnam to reaffirm the US-Vietnam partnership, focusing on addressing Vietnam War legacies. The trip coincides with 30 years of diplomatic relations and highlights cooperation in resolving war issues as a foundation for further defense ties amidst regional geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:25 IST
US-Vietnam Defense Ties: Healing War Scars and Building Future Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the US-Vietnam partnership during his visit to Vietnam, emphasizing collaboration in addressing the legacies of the Vietnam War. This trip marks a significant step in strengthening ties, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the former adversaries.

The foundation of US-Vietnam relations remains rooted in postwar cooperation, which has seen efforts to clear unexploded ordnance and resolve issues stemming from the use of Agent Orange. Despite previous funding cuts, recommitment to these projects aims to stabilize relations and enhance defense cooperation.

This visit by Hegseth comes against a backdrop of regional geopolitical shifts, with Vietnam exploring ties with North Korea and potential military purchases from Russia. The trip underscores Vietnam's strategic diplomacy in balancing relations while deepening defense ties with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025