Jharkhand's Ghatsila Bypoll Heats Up with High-Profile Campaigns
The upcoming Ghatsila bypoll is witnessing intense campaigns from both the ruling JMM and opposition BJP. With senior leaders engaging in election rallies and roadshows, both parties aim to secure votes. The bypoll was triggered by the death of Ramdas Soren, presenting a contest between Somesh Chandra Soren and Babulal Soren.
The political climate in Jharkhand is intensifying as the Ghatsila bypoll approaches, with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) both ramping up their campaigns. Senior leaders are actively participating in rallies and roadshows to sway voters ahead of the November 11 election.
In an aggressive move, the BJP has scheduled a series of campaigns featuring prominent figures like Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the lead-up to the bypoll. Actor Mithun Chakraborty and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi are also set to make appearances, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit anticipated on the final day of campaigning.
The JMM's campaign strategy involves rallies by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren. The battle for Ghatsila was necessitated by the passing of former minister Ramdas Soren, with the election pitting his son, Somesh Soren, against BJP's Babulal Soren.
