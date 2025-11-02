Left Menu

Political Earthquake: Sampat Singh's Exit from Congress

Senior Congress leader Sampat Singh resigns, criticizing the party's decay in Haryana over 15 years. Mentioning internal politics and lack of accountability, Singh highlights leaders sidelined, accusing the party of ignoring talent for loyalty. His departure adds to the string of exits, affecting Congress's dwindling influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:49 IST
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sampat Singh announced his resignation on Sunday, citing the party's decline and internal politics as key reasons. Singh's departure comes after he previously criticized the appointment of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as CLP leader in Haryana.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh accused the party of ignoring accountability for its consistent slide in influence over 15 years. He criticized what he called a 'personal fiefdom,' where loyalty far overshadows merit, leading capable leaders to exit under duress.

Singh's resignation sheds light on a series of compelling grievances within the Congress ranks, highlighting the exodus of prominent leaders and the erosion of the party's influence in Haryana, marking a significant political shift ahead of future elections.

