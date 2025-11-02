Political Earthquake: Sampat Singh's Exit from Congress

Senior Congress leader Sampat Singh announced his resignation on Sunday, citing the party's decline and internal politics as key reasons. Singh's departure comes after he previously criticized the appointment of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as CLP leader in Haryana.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh accused the party of ignoring accountability for its consistent slide in influence over 15 years. He criticized what he called a 'personal fiefdom,' where loyalty far overshadows merit, leading capable leaders to exit under duress.

Singh's resignation sheds light on a series of compelling grievances within the Congress ranks, highlighting the exodus of prominent leaders and the erosion of the party's influence in Haryana, marking a significant political shift ahead of future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)