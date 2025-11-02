Political Allegations and Rising Tensions in Nuapada
Jay Dholakia, BJP candidate for Nuapada, accuses BJD of neglecting his father, late MLA Rajendra Dholakia, during his illness. Jay left BJD to fulfill his father's dream of improving Nuapada. BJD dismissed the claims as politically motivated. The by-election is marked by intense campaigning from BJP, BJD, and Congress.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions have escalated in Odisha's Nuapada district as BJP candidate Jay Dholakia accused the BJD of neglect during his late father's illness. The district is gearing up for a bypoll following Rajendra Dholakia's demise.
Jay Dholakia alleged that the BJD failed to support his father, Rajendra Dholakia, a former MLA, during critical health treatments. He cited this as a reason for his switch to the BJP, aiming to realize his father's vision for Nuapada.
As accusation and counter-accusation unfold, campaigning intensifies. Political figures from BJP, BJD, and Congress focus on rallying tribal votes. Amidst the fervor, law enforcement scrutinizes election processes under the Model Code of Conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
