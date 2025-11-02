Political Allegations and Rising Tensions in Nuapada

Political tensions have escalated in Odisha's Nuapada district as BJP candidate Jay Dholakia accused the BJD of neglect during his late father's illness. The district is gearing up for a bypoll following Rajendra Dholakia's demise.

Jay Dholakia alleged that the BJD failed to support his father, Rajendra Dholakia, a former MLA, during critical health treatments. He cited this as a reason for his switch to the BJP, aiming to realize his father's vision for Nuapada.

As accusation and counter-accusation unfold, campaigning intensifies. Political figures from BJP, BJD, and Congress focus on rallying tribal votes. Amidst the fervor, law enforcement scrutinizes election processes under the Model Code of Conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)