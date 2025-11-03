Serbia's Political Tensions Escalate Amidst Protests

In an unfolding political drama, Serbia's capital, Belgrade, witnessed a clash between anti-government protesters and loyalists of President Aleksandar Vucic. Riot police were deployed to separate the two sides as tensions rose after a year marred by protests against Vucic's autocratic rule.

The unrest follows a major rally in Novi Sad, marking the anniversary of a train station disaster, which has become a catalyst for young activists demanding political change. Protesters attribute the tragedy to the government's negligence and are vocal about the pervasive corruption and nepotism within Vucic's administration.

The protests have seen significant momentum, with calls for early elections and justice for victims' families. Meanwhile, the government continues its crackdown, arresting demonstrators and labeling student protesters as instigators. The situation remains precarious as authorities maintain a stronghold over dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)