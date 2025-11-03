Trump's Nuclear Testing Plans Spark Controversy and Confusion

In a move that has reignited international debate, President Donald Trump instructed new tests for the US nuclear weapons system through the Department of War, raising questions and concerns. While President Trump suggested the resumption of nuclear arms testing, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has clarified that these tests do not involve actual nuclear detonations.

Wright, speaking on Fox News' "Sunday Briefing", emphasized the tests focus on noncritical explosions, encompassing the diverse components of a nuclear weapon to ensure effective functioning. The President's intentions, shared prior to a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sparked confusion and speculation globally.

Russia announced advancements in nuclear capabilities, prompting Trump's statement. Moscow responded by affirming adherence to the nuclear test ban, but warned of potential reciprocal actions if the US resumes testing, intensifying fears of renewed Cold War-like tensions.

