Trump Shuts Down Overseas Shipments of Nvidia's Blackwell Chip
President Donald Trump revealed that the U.S. will not be exporting Nvidia's advanced AI chip, the Blackwell, to other countries, highlighting its technological superiority. His comments suggest a possible restriction on overseas shipments of the chip by the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump announced that the United States will not export Nvidia's advanced AI chip, known as the Blackwell, to other countries. This decision underscores the chip's technological advantage.
Trump stated the Blackwell is "10 years ahead of every other chip," during a session with reporters aboard Air Force One. He emphasized the strategic importance of keeping the technology within the U.S.
The administration's stance suggests that restrictions may be applied to overseas shipments of the Blackwell chip, a move consistent with maintaining domestic technological leadership.
