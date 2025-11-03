Left Menu

Royal Ripples: Trump's Take on Prince Andrew's Fallout

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for the British royal family after King Charles removed Prince Andrew's title amid scandal. The move sought to distance the family from Epstein-related controversies. Trump, once associated with Epstein, faced scrutiny over his connection to the disgraced financier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 07:22 IST
Royal Ripples: Trump's Take on Prince Andrew's Fallout

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his sympathy for the British royal family on Sunday. This came after King Charles's significant decision to strip his brother, Andrew, of his royal title, responding to the escalating controversies linked to Andrew's relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump termed the entire situation as 'terrible' and 'tragic' while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. The action by King Charles was a substantial move, marking one of the most decisive actions against a royal family member in contemporary British history.

Additionally, Trump reflected on his historical connection with Epstein, mentioning a past social acquaintance but confirmed a fallout long before Epstein's horrific demise in 2019. The Epstein scandal continues to cast a shadow, pushing lawmakers to unearth more governmental records linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025