Royal Ripples: Trump's Take on Prince Andrew's Fallout

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his sympathy for the British royal family on Sunday. This came after King Charles's significant decision to strip his brother, Andrew, of his royal title, responding to the escalating controversies linked to Andrew's relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump termed the entire situation as 'terrible' and 'tragic' while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. The action by King Charles was a substantial move, marking one of the most decisive actions against a royal family member in contemporary British history.

Additionally, Trump reflected on his historical connection with Epstein, mentioning a past social acquaintance but confirmed a fallout long before Epstein's horrific demise in 2019. The Epstein scandal continues to cast a shadow, pushing lawmakers to unearth more governmental records linked to the case.

