Kharge Dismisses PM Modi's Claims of RJD's 'CM Post Theft' in Bihar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that Bihar's RJD 'stole' the CM's post from Congress, calling it a falsehood. He criticized PM Modi for making divisive election speeches and reiterated the Congress's integrity. Voting for Bihar's assembly will occur on November 6 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:47 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement rebuttal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 'stole' the Chief Minister's post from the Congress. Describing the claims as blatant falsehoods, Kharge stressed that the Congress has never resorted to such undemocratic tactics. 'All of this is a lie,' he told ANI, vowing to address the issue in Bihar.

Kharge criticized the tone of PM Modi's assertions, labeling them as unbecoming of a Prime Minister. He expressed disbelief over Modi's remarks, suggesting they undermine the dignity of the office. 'Modi ji is the PM of this country; his saying such things is laughable,' Kharge said. The Congress leader intends to hold a rally in Bihar's Raja Pakar to underscore his party's stance.

PM Modi's comments came amidst the backdrop of campaigning for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, where he accused the RJD of 'gundagardi' and warned of potential fractures in the Mahagathbandhan alliance. However, Kharge remains resolute, defending the integrity of the Congress while Bihar gears up for a pivotal electoral contest on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

